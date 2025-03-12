BJP Worker Arrested, Budget Boost & Kanger Valley's UNESCO Nomination Highlight Western Region News
Key stories from the Western Region include the arrest of BJP worker Satish Bhosale for attempted murders, a 15% budget increase in Madhya Pradesh, judicial custody for the Swargate bus rape accused, a probe into MSRTC tender process losses, and Kanger Valley National Park's inclusion in UNESCO's Tentative List.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, BJP worker Satish Bhosale, a close associate of Beed MLA Suresh Dhas, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for alleged attempted murders, according to Maharashtra police.
The Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled its budget for 2025-26, announcing a 15% increase to Rs 4.21 lakh crore while introducing new schemes for developing religious sites.
Chhattisgarh's Kanger Valley National Park has achieved a milestone by featuring on the UNESCO Tentative List, as confirmed by state officials, marking an important step towards World Heritage recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
