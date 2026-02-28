Goa's Pre-Budget Talks Set the Stage for Economic Progress

In an effort to forge a robust economic plan for the upcoming financial year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings with a diverse group of stakeholders and industry bodies. The meetings, which were held on Friday, aimed to gather valuable insights for the Goa State Budget 2026-27.

The consultations involved interactions with a wide array of representatives, including those from Solar Association, Barge Owners Association, and various professional and industry associations. Chief among the discussed topics were strategies to enhance ease of doing business, propel tourism, support MSMEs, boost green energy, and create employment opportunities.

Earlier in February, CM Sawant presented appointment letters to freedom fighters' children for government posts and participated in significant events like the OHSSAI Global Conclave, 2026. He also met with Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Councilors, celebrating shared governance goals and reinforcing BJP's growing influence in Kerala's municipal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)