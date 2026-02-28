Goa's Pre-Budget Talks Set the Stage for Economic Progress
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings with various stakeholders to prep for the 2026-27 Budget, seeking inputs to boost the economy. The government aims for a people-centered Budget promoting tourism, MSMEs, and green energy. CM also engaged with municipal leaders emphasizing urban development.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to forge a robust economic plan for the upcoming financial year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings with a diverse group of stakeholders and industry bodies. The meetings, which were held on Friday, aimed to gather valuable insights for the Goa State Budget 2026-27.
The consultations involved interactions with a wide array of representatives, including those from Solar Association, Barge Owners Association, and various professional and industry associations. Chief among the discussed topics were strategies to enhance ease of doing business, propel tourism, support MSMEs, boost green energy, and create employment opportunities.
Earlier in February, CM Sawant presented appointment letters to freedom fighters' children for government posts and participated in significant events like the OHSSAI Global Conclave, 2026. He also met with Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Councilors, celebrating shared governance goals and reinforcing BJP's growing influence in Kerala's municipal landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NABARD Boosts Karnataka's Credit Potential for 2026-27
Balancing Tradition and Progress: Arunachal's Path to Cultural and Economic Development
BMC Projects Rs 80,952.56 Crore Budget for 2026-27 Fiscal Year
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.
Debate Erupts Over Jharkhand's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget