High Court Orders Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for MSRTC Employee's Widow

The Bombay High Court has mandated the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay Rs 50 lakh to Sunita Bapu Jagtap, the widow of an employee who died from Covid-19. The court ruled that the deceased may have contracted the virus while fulfilling his duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has pronounced a significant judgment in favor of Sunita Bapu Jagtap, the widow of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee who succumbed to Covid-19 in April 2021.

Justices Makarand Karnik and Shriram Modak directed MSRTC to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation, stating that the deceased was likely exposed to the virus while performing his work duties, despite not being directly assigned essential services during the pandemic.

The bench criticized the MSRTC for taking a narrow view and highlighted the risks faced by employees who continued working amid a nationwide standstill. The court's decision reinforces the responsibility of corporations to protect and compensate employees who risk their lives for essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

