Tragedy Unfolds at ATM: Man Dies During Fraud Attempt Investigation

An elderly man tragically died while heading to lodge a police complaint after falling victim to an ATM fraud in Barsar, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at a Punjab National Bank ATM, where the victim, Ashok Kumar, was allegedly defrauded by two youths who swapped his ATM card and withdrew Rs 50,000 after he sought their help.

Despite receiving an immediate alert of the unauthorized withdrawal and filing a complaint with bank officials, Kumar collapsed en route to the police station. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects, urging citizens not to share ATM details with strangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)