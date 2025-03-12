Left Menu

Deadly Al Shabaab Hotel Attack Leaves 10 Dead in Somalia

An al Shabaab attack on a hotel in Beledweyne, Somalia, has resulted in 10 civilian casualties. The militants initiated the assault with a car bomb followed by a siege. Clan elders from Hiran were present discussing countermeasures against al Shabaab, who claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mogadishu | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:40 IST

  • Somalia

An al Shabaab attack on a central Somalia hotel, where clan leaders gathered, has left at least 10 civilians dead, a local police officer reported on Wednesday. The assault involved a car bomb and a prolonged siege by gunmen affiliated with the al Qaeda-linked group.

The attack occurred during a meeting of Hiran region elders aimed at strategizing against al Shabaab. Initially, a clan elder estimated the death toll at seven, but the numbers have since increased. Al Shabaab took responsibility for the attack, marking another chapter in their persistent campaign to destabilize the region.

The siege concluded around midnight with a total of six attackers neutralized. Major Nur Aden confirmed that four blew themselves up, while the remaining two were shot. Al Shabaab's statement claimed a death count of 20, differing from both police and local accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

