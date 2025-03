Canada Eases Sanctions on Syria for Humanitarian Transition

The Canadian government declared its intention on Wednesday to relax sanctions on Syria temporarily, aiming to assist in the nation's transition period.

A coalition of Western countries, including Canada, previously enforced extensive sanctions against Syria following the removal of President Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown by insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Canada announced the allocation of C$84 million in humanitarian assistance and plans to ease sanctions for six months, promoting democratization and stabilization efforts. Appointing Stefanie McCollum as a non-resident ambassador to Syria, Canada emphasizes its commitment to fostering an inclusive and peaceful future for Syrians.

(With inputs from agencies.)