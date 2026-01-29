Sunetra Pawar: A New Dawn for NCP Amid Loss and Transition
Following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) considers Sunetra Pawar for a leadership role. Calls for her to step into a cabinet position emerge, while merger talks between rival NCP factions continue, indicating potential political realignments.
The untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has intensified discussions within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Thursday, party leaders voiced their support for Sunetra Pawar, Ajit's wife, to assume a leadership role, with many advocating for her induction into the state cabinet. The calls reflect a desire for continuity as the NCP navigates this sudden transition.
Amid grieving, the party finds itself at a crossroads with pending merger talks between the NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Senior NCP members emphasize the need for unity, suggesting that collaborating under a single banner is crucial for the party's future, especially as local body elections loom.
The possibility of the two NCP factions joining forces has been a topic of extensive deliberation for over two months, with steps toward unification already in motion prior to Ajit Pawar's death. While Sunetra Pawar is being seen as the successor to carry forward her husband's legacy, the path ahead remains contingent on uniting the family and political reconciliations.
