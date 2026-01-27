Former MP Ishwar Singh's Dynamic Transition to BJP

In a significant political shift, former Member of Parliament Ishwar Singh has joined the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The 75-year-old politician, previously aligned with the Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party, cited the developmental strategies implemented by the central government as a key factor in his decision.

Singh, a prominent figure in the Dalit community, expressed his belief that the BJP is the only party capable of ensuring prosperity, strength, and self-reliance for both the nation and Haryana. His induction into the party was marked by a ceremony featuring Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli.

With his son and daughter-in-law by his side, Singh was warmly welcomed into the BJP fold. Chief Minister Saini highlighted Singh's extensive experience, his dedication to public service, and the potential impact of his leadership in fortifying the party's efforts in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)