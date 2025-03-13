Tragic Family Deaths in Anna Nagar: A Debt-Driven Plague?
In a tragic incident in Anna Nagar, a family of four, including a doctor and lawyer couple and their two teenage sons, were found dead in their home. Police suspect suicide due to mounting debts. The discovery was made by the family’s driver, prompting an investigation.
A tragic incident unfolded in Anna Nagar on Thursday as four family members, a doctor-advocate couple and their two teenage sons, were discovered dead in their home.
Police reported that the bodies were found in two separate rooms. It is suspected that the family ended their lives by hanging due to financial strain.
The case came to light when the doctor's driver, upon arriving for work, sensed something unusual and alerted the authorities. An investigation is ongoing with initial suspicions pointing towards suicide caused by mounting debts.
