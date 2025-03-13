Left Menu

State Land Reclamation Initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir: An Ongoing Battle

The Jammu and Kashmir government faces the challenge of reclaiming state land illegally encroached upon, valued at over Rs 18,000 crore. Despite having retrieved a significant portion, approximately 39,205 acres remain occupied. Eviction processes are ongoing, with reclaimed land allocated to landless citizens.

  • India

In a significant revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir government has reported that state land valued at over Rs 18,000 crore remains illegally encroached within the union territory. The eviction process, aimed at reclaiming this land, is actively underway, officials confirm.

On behalf of the Revenue Minister, Health Minister Sakina Itoo conveyed to the Assembly the seriousness of the issue, responding to queries from BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia. According to her statement, out of the total encroached land, roughly 1,92,457 acres have been reclaimed thus far.

Addressing further questions, Itoo emphasized the steps being taken to tackle this large-scale encroachment, assuring that actions have already been initiated. Reclaimed land is being allocated to landless individuals under state policy, aiming to redress the imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

