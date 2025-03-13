Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Influence Tactics

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused China of intensifying its influence campaigns and infiltration against Taiwan. He outlined measures to counteract China's efforts to absorb the democratic island, pointing out Beijing's exploit of Taiwan's democracy to penetrate various sectors and proposing 17 countermeasures to protect Taiwan's sovereignty.

In a bold statement, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te accused China of deepening its influence campaigns against Taiwan, pledging decisive measures to counter these efforts. He pointed to China's exploitation of Taiwan's democracy to infiltrate society, including organized crime groups, media figures, and military officials.

Lai expressed concern over Beijing's activities, which aim to divide and subvert Taiwan from within, highlighting recent espionage charges as evidence of China's attempts to erode Taiwan's sovereignty. In response, the president outlined 17 legal and economic measures, such as tightening Chinese citizen residency reviews and revamping military court functions.

The rapid escalation of tension underscores Taiwan's resolve to safeguard its democracy and freedom. Lai also warned of China's pressure on Taiwanese celebrities and vowed to monitor cross-strait exchanges closely. Despite Beijing's claims of inevitable reunification, Taiwan remains steadfast that only its people can determine their future.

