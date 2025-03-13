Left Menu

Lebanese Soldier's Return Highlights Tense Border Relations

A Lebanese soldier, initially detained by Israel, was returned to Lebanon through the International Committee of the Red Cross. This occurred after a year-long conflict, recently calmed by a truce deal. Israel also released five Lebanese individuals, further underscoring the delicate relationship between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:21 IST
Lebanese Soldier's Return Highlights Tense Border Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the Lebanese army confirmed the return of a soldier who had been detained by Israeli forces. The soldier was released on Thursday, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The return follows Israel's decision to release five Lebanese detainees earlier in the week, a move described as a 'gesture' towards the Lebanese president. The complexities of the situation are underscored by the fact that the soldier lost contact with his forces on Sunday after being shot and subsequently taken by Israel while wearing civilian clothes near the Lebanon-Israel border.

This incident is part of broader efforts to maintain peace, following a U.S.-brokered truce in November between Israel's military and Hezbollah, after a year-long conflict that coincided with the Gaza war. Lebanon's presidency confirmed the return of four other detainees from the last conflict, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025