Lebanese Soldier's Return Highlights Tense Border Relations

In a significant development, the Lebanese army confirmed the return of a soldier who had been detained by Israeli forces. The soldier was released on Thursday, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The return follows Israel's decision to release five Lebanese detainees earlier in the week, a move described as a 'gesture' towards the Lebanese president. The complexities of the situation are underscored by the fact that the soldier lost contact with his forces on Sunday after being shot and subsequently taken by Israel while wearing civilian clothes near the Lebanon-Israel border.

This incident is part of broader efforts to maintain peace, following a U.S.-brokered truce in November between Israel's military and Hezbollah, after a year-long conflict that coincided with the Gaza war. Lebanon's presidency confirmed the return of four other detainees from the last conflict, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)