Regional Organizations Must Uphold Human Rights in Counter-Terrorism Efforts, Says UN Expert

Dozens of regional organizations worldwide play a crucial role in combating terrorism, yet some have also contributed to serious human rights violations while evading adequate oversight, according to a United Nations expert.

Ben Saul, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, emphasized that regional organizations should never serve as a vehicle for governments to suppress dissent or erode human freedoms.

Key Recommendations for Regional Organizations

In his latest report to the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, Saul urged regional organizations to engage meaningfully with a diverse range of civil society groups in efforts to prevent terrorism, address its root causes, and rectify human rights abuses stemming from counter-terrorism measures.

"Regional organizations must empower member states to fight terrorism in a manner that upholds the rule of law and human rights," Saul stated.

To achieve this, he provided several key recommendations:

Enhancing Public Engagement: Regional organizations should publicize information on how civil society can participate in counter-terrorism discussions and actions.

Ensuring Accessibility: They must avoid restrictive accreditation and registration requirements that hinder civil society involvement.

They must avoid restrictive accreditation and registration requirements that hinder civil society involvement. Providing Support: Funding and administrative assistance should be allocated to civil society groups working on counter-terrorism and human rights issues.

Preventing Reprisals: Measures should be in place to protect civil society organizations, activists, and journalists from retaliation and intimidation.

Concerns Over Counter-Terrorism Sanctions

The Special Rapporteur also raised concerns about how regional organizations impose sanctions on individuals and entities deemed "terrorist." He warned that such measures frequently carry the risk of misuse against human rights defenders, civil society actors, journalists, and political opponents.

Saul called for regional definitions of terrorism to be narrow and in line with international human rights standards, ensuring:

Rigorous Due Process: Those affected by counter-terrorism sanctions must have access to independent review and effective remedies.

Necessity and Proportionality: Sanctions should not be applied automatically but must be strictly necessary and proportionate to the situation.

Human Rights Compliance in Regional Military Operations

The report also highlighted the necessity for regional military coalitions involved in counter-terrorism efforts to comply with international law, including humanitarian and human rights law.

"Regional missions must respect the prohibition on the use of force as defined by the International Court of Justice," Saul stressed. "They must commit to protecting civilian populations, conduct independent investigations into human rights violations, accept legal responsibility where appropriate, and provide effective remedies, including reparations."

Further recommendations include:

Risk Assessments: Organizations should evaluate human rights risks before and during counter-terrorism missions.

Transparency and Reporting: Regional organizations must publicly disclose information about their operations.

Regional organizations must publicly disclose information about their operations. Accountability in Arms Transfers: All arms and munitions transfers must comply with international standards to prevent misuse.

A Call for a Holistic Approach to Counter-Terrorism

The Special Rapporteur underscored that counter-terrorism efforts must not be conducted in isolation. Instead, they should be part of a broader strategy that addresses the root causes of conflict, such as human rights violations, governance failures, and socioeconomic disparities.

"Regional missions must go beyond military solutions and include peacemaking, reconciliation, and governance reforms to ensure lasting security," Saul said.

This report builds upon Saul’s previous findings presented to the General Assembly in October 2024, which examined other human rights concerns linked to regional organizations in counter-terrorism efforts.

With growing global concerns about the balance between security and human rights, the UN expert’s recommendations provide a framework for regional organizations to ensure their counter-terrorism actions do not contribute to repression but rather uphold democratic principles and international legal norms.