Kremlin Keeps Mum on U.S. Demands Over Ukraine

The Kremlin has declined to comment on a Reuters report that suggests Russia provided a list of demands to the United States aiming to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reset diplomatic relations with Washington.

According to two individuals familiar with the discussions, Russian and American officials have engaged in both in-person and virtual talks over Moscow's terms during the past three weeks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "I can neither confirm nor comment on this," adding that much of the information circulating is inaccurate.

(With inputs from agencies.)