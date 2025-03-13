Corruption Crackdown: European Parliament Scandal Unfolds
Belgian prosecutors have detained several individuals for questioning over suspected corruption within the European Parliament. A total of 21 searches were conducted by Federal Police in Brussels, Flanders, Wallonia, and Portugal, aiming to uncover the depth of the corruption scandal.
Belgian authorities have taken decisive action in a corruption case linked to the European Parliament, with multiple individuals now detained for questioning.
In a sweeping operation, the Federal Police conducted 21 searches across Brussels and other regions, including Flanders, Wallonia, and even as far as Portugal.
This significant development marks an intensified effort to address allegations of active corruption within the parliamentary body.
