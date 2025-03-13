Putin's Military Gambit: Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Talks

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies as Russian President Vladimir Putin escalates military efforts in western Russia. Putin's actions signal a declaration of military dominance ahead of discussions for a potential ceasefire, casting uncertainty over the region's future stability.

Amid the evolving geopolitical landscape, U.S. officials, including Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff, are in Moscow to discuss a ceasefire proposal. This initiative, backed by Ukraine, has yet to be acknowledged by Putin, who appears focused on territorial gains in the Kursk region.

Despite efforts by Ukraine to gain strategic leverage, Russian forces have made significant advances in Kursk, recapturing key settlements. The push for a ceasefire remains complicated, as negotiations are tied to broader geopolitical demands and assurances from both Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)