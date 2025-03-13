Tragic Discovery: Stray Dog in Rewa Found with Newborn’s Body
In Rewa city, a stray dog discovered with a deceased newborn prompted police action. This marks the third such incident in a short span, with authorities vowing to find those responsible. With public help solicited, this distressing event highlights growing concerns over newborn abandonment in the region.
A disturbing incident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh has sparked a police investigation after a stray dog was found carrying a dead newborn child in its mouth. The discovery occurred in a bustling area of the city and has prompted urgent calls for information from the public.
The unsettling scene was captured in a viral video shot near Kabaddi Mohalla at Jaystambh Chowk. Authorities report that this is the third such case within the city in the last one-and-a-half months. The Superintendent of Police, Vivek Singh, emphasized the seriousness of the situation and reassured the public of active police involvement.
Following the grim find, the police are meticulously analyzing video footage and questioning individuals who captured the scene. They are making concerted efforts to identify those responsible for this heinous act of abandoning the newborn. The police have urged the community to come forward with any information, promising confidentiality to those who assist.
