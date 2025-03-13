Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Debarring Criminal Candidates from Elections

The Supreme Court of India is preparing to address a plea that could significantly alter the electoral landscape by disqualifying candidates charged with serious offenses. This hearing, slated for March 18, will be overseen by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh.

The plea, brought forward by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has garnered attention following the apex court's request for responses from both the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) in September 2022. The appeal urges these entities to curb the involvement of candidates entangled in criminal trials.

Drawing from a report by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, the petition highlights a troubling trend: a 109 percent surge in MPs with serious criminal records since 2009. Despite recommendations from the Law Commission and previous court orders, this issue remains largely unaddressed, spurring a race among political parties to field candidates with criminal backgrounds, thereby endangering the integrity of Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)