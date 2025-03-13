Karnataka Chief Minister Supports DMK-Led Opposition on Delimitation
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah supports DMK-led opposition against proposed Parliamentary constituency delimitation, asking Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to attend discussions in Chennai. In a letter to TN CM M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah cited state autonomy concerns, with potential implications for governance principles. He condemned the central government's alleged anti-democratic stance.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared support for the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.
He has requested his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, to attend an upcoming meeting in Chennai to address these pivotal issues. In a recent letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to deliberate on state autonomy concerns that arise from the new population benchmarks used for delimiting constituencies.
Amid ongoing regional protests and dialogues with DMK-led delegations, the Karnataka Chief Minister condemned the central government's alleged attempts to undermine democracy and federalism. The DMK, seeking collaborative opposition, has reached out to multiple party leaders nationwide.
