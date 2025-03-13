Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Supports DMK-Led Opposition on Delimitation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah supports DMK-led opposition against proposed Parliamentary constituency delimitation, asking Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to attend discussions in Chennai. In a letter to TN CM M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah cited state autonomy concerns, with potential implications for governance principles. He condemned the central government's alleged anti-democratic stance.

13-03-2025
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared support for the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

He has requested his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, to attend an upcoming meeting in Chennai to address these pivotal issues. In a recent letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to deliberate on state autonomy concerns that arise from the new population benchmarks used for delimiting constituencies.

Amid ongoing regional protests and dialogues with DMK-led delegations, the Karnataka Chief Minister condemned the central government's alleged attempts to undermine democracy and federalism. The DMK, seeking collaborative opposition, has reached out to multiple party leaders nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

