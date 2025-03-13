Karnataka Chief Minister Supports DMK-Led Opposition on Delimitation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared support for the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

He has requested his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, to attend an upcoming meeting in Chennai to address these pivotal issues. In a recent letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to deliberate on state autonomy concerns that arise from the new population benchmarks used for delimiting constituencies.

Amid ongoing regional protests and dialogues with DMK-led delegations, the Karnataka Chief Minister condemned the central government's alleged attempts to undermine democracy and federalism. The DMK, seeking collaborative opposition, has reached out to multiple party leaders nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)