Karnataka's Fight Against Corruption: Siddaramaiah's Transparent Health Recruitment Drive

In a concerted effort to promote transparency in the Health Department, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Saturday that all recruitments and transfers are conducted strictly through counselling to eliminate corruption. This statement underscores the government's commitment to fair practices in public service appointments.

Addressing newly appointed health professionals, Siddaramaiah highlighted the growing issue of transfer agents who exploit the system for financial gain. He urged new recruits not to engage with such agents and reassured that appointments are being managed to prevent corruption.

During the 'Abhaya Hasta' program by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Siddaramaiah distributed appointment letters to about 1,000 new recruits, emphasizing the department's role in public health and life-saving efforts. The initiative aims to fill over 2.5 lakh vacant posts in the state, focusing on essential services such as Health, Education, and Police.

