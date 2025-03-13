Parliamentary Panel Urges Action Against Water Contamination Threat

A parliamentary panel has expressed serious concerns about water contamination in India, revealing that 11,348 habitations across seven states lack adequate short-term solutions for pollutants like iron and heavy metals. The committee's report, presented in Parliament, calls for immediate central intervention to secure safe drinking water in these vulnerable areas.

The report singles out uranium contamination in Punjab, where 10 out of 32 affected habitations have yet to receive mitigation efforts despite interim measures in other regions. The committee urges urgent and long-term actions to protect public health and address water quality issues.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the underutilization of allocated funds, with only 33% of the budget spent during 2024-25 for water and sanitation projects, due to delays in implementing new funding systems. The panel advocates for better pre-budget planning and community participation to ensure the success of ambitious national missions like Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)