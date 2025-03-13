Tanker Tragedy: Containment and Investigation Unfold

In a recent maritime disaster off the English coast, a tanker crash has been 'reasonably contained', according to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The accident involved the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong, which collided with the anchored military fuel carrier Stena Immaculate.

The crash led to severe fires, explosions, and the spill of jet fuel, though initial fears of environmental damage have decreased as assessments indicate much of the fuel has burned off without additional leaks. One crew member from the Solong is presumed dead, and the ship's Russian captain is currently held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch has launched an inquiry to establish the collision's cause and prevent future incidents. This investigation will examine elements such as crew fatigue, navigational methods, and weather conditions at the time of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)