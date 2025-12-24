Major MD Drug Bust in Nagpur: Two Arrested from Rajasthan

Nagpur police have conducted a significant seizure of MD drugs, valued at over Rs 53 lakh, arresting two individuals from Rajasthan in the process.

This operation was initiated on Tuesday following reliable information that two men were planning to sell MD, a popular form of ecstasy, near Sangam Road in Wanadongri.

The suspects, Ramswaroop Bhairaram Bishnoi, 24, and Hariram Jagdish Paliwal, 31, both from Kalyanpur tehsil in Rajasthan's Balotra district, were apprehended with 533 grams of MD. Authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.