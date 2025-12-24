Left Menu

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Amethi Village

A young man, Ratnesh Kumar, was fatally attacked with sharp weapons by six people in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He later died in Sultanpur hospital. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and efforts are underway to arrest them, with post-mortem and legal proceedings in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old, Ratnesh Kumar, was tragically killed in a brutal attack in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The assailants, reportedly six villagers, used sharp-edged weapons during the assault, which took place on Tuesday.

The gravely injured Kumar was immediately transported to a Sultanpur hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. In response, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik visited Kumar's family in Pindara Thakur village, conveying her condolences and emphasizing the swift pursuit of justice.

A murder case has been filed against the six alleged perpetrators from the same village. Police have established teams to locate and arrest the accused, with the body sent for post-mortem as part of the ongoing legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

