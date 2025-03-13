Punjab Police Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign with Massive Raids

On Thursday, the Punjab Police escalated its ongoing anti-drug campaign by executing an extensive operation involving raids at 578 locations, resulting in the arrest of 147 drug smugglers across the state. This latest effort is part of a larger initiative aimed at eradicating drug trafficking.

In the past 13 days, the number of apprehended smugglers has surged to 1,821. Police teams seized 2.8 kg of heroin, 7.9 kg of poppy husk, 4,960 intoxicant tablets, and Rs 3.78 lakh in cash during the raids. High-ranking officials, including ADGP Praveen Kumar Sinha, actively participated in the busts.

In a notable development, the district administration of Amritsar demolished the home of infamous smuggler Ajay Kumar Billi, with assurances of stringent actions against illegal activities statewide. Punjab has prioritized drug eradication with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann setting a deadline to eliminate the menace, alongside comprehensive government oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)