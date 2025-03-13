Left Menu

Punjab Police Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign with Massive Raids

The Punjab Police intensified its anti-drug efforts by conducting raids at 578 locations, arresting 147 drug smugglers, and seizing narcotics and cash. This brings the total arrests to 1,821 in 13 days. The operation involved over 2,400 personnel and further actions included demolishing properties of known offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:46 IST
Punjab Police Intensifies Anti-Drug Campaign with Massive Raids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Punjab Police escalated its ongoing anti-drug campaign by executing an extensive operation involving raids at 578 locations, resulting in the arrest of 147 drug smugglers across the state. This latest effort is part of a larger initiative aimed at eradicating drug trafficking.

In the past 13 days, the number of apprehended smugglers has surged to 1,821. Police teams seized 2.8 kg of heroin, 7.9 kg of poppy husk, 4,960 intoxicant tablets, and Rs 3.78 lakh in cash during the raids. High-ranking officials, including ADGP Praveen Kumar Sinha, actively participated in the busts.

In a notable development, the district administration of Amritsar demolished the home of infamous smuggler Ajay Kumar Billi, with assurances of stringent actions against illegal activities statewide. Punjab has prioritized drug eradication with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann setting a deadline to eliminate the menace, alongside comprehensive government oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025