Tribute to a Former CBI Director: RC Sharma's Last Goodbye

Former CBI director RC Sharma, noted for his crucial roles in investigations like Bofors, the securities scam, and the Chandraswami cases, has passed away, the agency announced on Thursday.

Sharma, a 1963-batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre, succeeded Joginder Singh as the head of the Central Bureau of Investigation, holding the position from June 30, 1997, to January 31, 1998.

CBI has expressed its deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, praying for strength to cope with this loss. Director Praveen Sood conveyed the agency's heartfelt condolences and remembered Sharma's legacy of honor and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)