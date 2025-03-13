U.S. Eyes Economic Boost in Military Arrangement with Japan

The United States may soon seek a significant hike in Japan's financial contributions to support the maintenance of U.S. military forces stationed there, revealing potential shifts in international military funding dynamics.

George Glass, nominated for the U.S. ambassadorial post to Japan, conveyed this perspective during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

His statement underscores an anticipated renegotiation effort aimed at rebalancing the fiscal responsibilities between the two allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)