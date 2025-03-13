Trump's Government Reshuffle: Legal Hurdles and Economic Concerns

The scale of President Donald Trump's initiative to downsize the U.S. federal government receives a spotlight as government agencies meet a crucial deadline. On Thursday, agencies must present plans for mass layoffs and budget cuts. However, Trump's endeavor hit a legal roadblock as a judge ordered the reinstatement of thousands of probationary employees.

In a ruling from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, probationary workers at major departments, including Defense and Agriculture, were ordered to return to their jobs. While this decision does not halt the broader plans for mass layoffs, it intensifies legal challenges against Trump's efforts. These sweeping reforms are heavily directed by tech mogul Elon Musk through the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency.

Amid concerns about economic impacts, President Trump's moves have garnered mixed reactions. A recent poll illustrates public dividedness: many favor shrinking the federal government but are wary of Trump's methods. As these reforms aim at profound government changes, the pressure mounts for the administration to balance rapid cuts with strategic action to avoid crippling federal functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)