Canada Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Canada has requested WTO consultations with the U.S. regarding import duties on steel and aluminium. The duties ended Canada's exemption, which Canada argues violate U.S. obligations under GATT 1994. This action follows another request after the U.S. imposed new tariffs citing insufficient action on fentanyl importation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:46 IST
Canada has officially requested dispute consultations with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over U.S. import duties on certain steel and aluminium products, according to a statement released by the trade body. The move indicates Canada's ongoing concern over trade restrictions that contradict international agreements.

The request, distributed to WTO members, challenges the U.S. decision to end Canada's exemption from additional duties, a move Canada argues breaches U.S. obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. These tariffs, which took effect recently, have heightened trade tensions.

This development follows a previous request by Canada on March 5, which sought consultations after U.S. President Trump imposed new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. The Trump administration links these measures to the failure of these countries in controlling the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

