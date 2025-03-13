Left Menu

Huawei Bribery Scandal Rocks European Parliament

Belgian prosecutors have detained several individuals over a suspected bribery scandal in the European Parliament, allegedly benefitting China's Huawei. Investigators conducted searches in Belgium and Portugal, focusing on political lobbying disguised as commercial activity. The European Parliament is cooperating with the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian prosecutors have detained several individuals in connection with a suspected bribery scandal within the European Parliament, allegedly benefiting China's tech giant, Huawei. The arrests come after extensive raids conducted on 21 premises in Belgium and Portugal.

The investigation, which targets alleged discreet corruption since 2021, focuses on political lobbying disguised as commercial interactions. This includes payments for political influence and lavish gifts such as travel and event invitations.

The European Parliament confirmed it received a request from Belgian authorities to assist in the investigation and is cooperating fully. Huawei, meanwhile, is examining the allegations while emphasizing its commitment to regional legal compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

