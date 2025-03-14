Left Menu

Huawei in Bribery Hot Seat: European Parliament Scandal

Belgian prosecutors have arrested several individuals over alleged bribery and corruption involving Huawei in the European Parliament. Investigations span multiple locations, with the company allegedly using commercial lobbying to influence political positions. Huawei asserts its compliance with laws, whereas judicial actions continue across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:27 IST
Huawei in Bribery Hot Seat: European Parliament Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Belgian prosecutors announced the detention of several individuals on Thursday, over suspicions of bribery aimed at benefiting China's tech giant, Huawei, within the European Parliament.

Following extensive searches across 21 sites in Belgium and Portugal, judicial orders have been issued to seal the offices of two parliamentary assistants. The allegations against Huawei include covert operations since 2021, characterized as commercial lobbying with financial incentives aimed at influencing political stances and providing luxurious gifts, such as travel perks and football match invitations.

While Huawei has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to adhere to all legal frameworks, the European Parliament has confirmed its cooperation with the Belgian judicial authorities. Arrests also extend to France as part of the probe, involving further accusations of forgery and the use of false documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025