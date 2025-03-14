Huawei in Bribery Hot Seat: European Parliament Scandal

In a significant development, Belgian prosecutors announced the detention of several individuals on Thursday, over suspicions of bribery aimed at benefiting China's tech giant, Huawei, within the European Parliament.

Following extensive searches across 21 sites in Belgium and Portugal, judicial orders have been issued to seal the offices of two parliamentary assistants. The allegations against Huawei include covert operations since 2021, characterized as commercial lobbying with financial incentives aimed at influencing political stances and providing luxurious gifts, such as travel perks and football match invitations.

While Huawei has denied any wrongdoing and pledged to adhere to all legal frameworks, the European Parliament has confirmed its cooperation with the Belgian judicial authorities. Arrests also extend to France as part of the probe, involving further accusations of forgery and the use of false documents.

