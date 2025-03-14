Left Menu

Activist's Fight Against Alleged Repression Sparks Debate Over Free Speech at Columbia

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, detained by U.S. immigration, seeks to block Columbia University from sharing student protest records with a Republican-led House committee. Khalil's case has sparked debate over free speech, privacy rights, and anti-activism measures under Trump's administration, highlighting tensions around Israel-Palestine discourse on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:54 IST
Detained pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil has taken legal action to prevent Columbia University from releasing student protest records to a Republican-led House committee. The move raises concerns about free speech and privacy as Khalil's lawyers argue his detainment is politically motivated, infringing on First Amendment rights.

The Trump administration has accused pro-Palestinian protests on campuses like Columbia of antisemitic harassment, resulting in the cancellation of $400 million in contracts. Khalil, a lawful resident targeted for deportation, challenges his arrest's legality, citing it as a suppression of dissent.

Khalil's legal battle underscores complex geopolitical tensions and questions about freedom of expression. His arrest sparked protests in New York, with demonstrators arguing it's a case of political repression. Khalil, who hasn't been charged, is said to pose foreign policy risks, though no specific evidence was presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

