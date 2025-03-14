Left Menu

Duterte's ICC Debut: A Day of Reckoning

Former Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte is set to appear at the International Criminal Court for the first time. Detained in The Hague on Wednesday, the charges are linked to his controversial 'war on drugs.' This campaign reportedly claimed thousands of lives among alleged drug dealers and users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-03-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 02:39 IST
Former Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to make his debut appearance at the International Criminal Court on Friday, following his detention earlier this week.

Duterte was taken into custody by authorities in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, after his arrest in Manila on charges connected to his notorious 'war on drugs.'

The charges highlight Duterte's campaign that allegedly resulted in the deaths of thousands of purported drug dealers and users, bringing international scrutiny to the Philippines' law enforcement practices.

