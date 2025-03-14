Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Restrictions

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court approval to partially enforce birthright citizenship restrictions amid ongoing legal challenges. The restrictions, blocked nationwide, aim to deny citizenship to children born to undocumented parents. The administration contends that the 14th Amendment does not universally guarantee citizenship to everyone born in the U.S.

Updated: 14-03-2025 02:43 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration is urgently petitioning the Supreme Court to grant a partial enforcement of restrictions on birthright citizenship amidst ongoing legal challenges. This move follows emergency applications filed to narrow nationwide court orders that currently block the restrictions.

The contentious order, which denies citizenship to children born after February 19 to parents in the U.S. illegally, has been challenged by roughly two dozen states citing a violation of the Constitution's 14th Amendment. Federal courts in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington have so far rejected the administration's pleas.

Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris argues that the order complies with the 14th Amendment and criticizes the sweeping power of nationwide injunctions issued by individual judges. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the matter, presenting a significant legal showdown.

