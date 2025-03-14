Left Menu

UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria: A Call for Protection

The UN Security Council has issued a statement condemning violence in Syria's coastal region and urging interim authorities to protect all citizens. The statement followed deadly clashes between regime loyalists and Islamist rulers. The council emphasizes Syria's sovereignty and stresses combating terrorism, urging decisive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 06:28 IST
The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed on a statement that denounces the widespread violence in Syria's coastal areas and urges interim authorities to ensure the safety of all citizens, irrespective of their ethnic or religious background, diplomats disclosed on Thursday.

The statement, jointly drafted by Russia and the United States, is set for formal adoption on Friday. It comes after a closed-door meeting of the 15-member council, prompted by violent clashes between supporters of ex-President Bashar al-Assad and the new Islamist government. These disputes resulted in over 1,000 fatalities, including entire families in areas housing Assad's minority Alawite sect, according to the U.N. human rights office.

Emphasizing the importance of counterterrorism and Syria's territorial integrity, the council's declaration reprimands the killings and insists on accountability from Syria's interim President Ahmed Sharaa. Sharaa promises to unite the country and hold the responsible parties accountable, even among his allies, while the Security Council remains deeply concerned about the involvement of foreign terrorist fighters.

