Vietnam's Strategic Trade Adjustments: Aligning with U.S. Economic Demands

Vietnam is revising duties on U.S. goods, like LNG and agricultural products, following talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and U.S. officials. The aim is to prevent reciprocal tariffs and support the country's export-driven economy. Upcoming meetings with U.S. trade representatives could further strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's government has initiated a review of import duties on crucial U.S. goods such as liquefied natural gas, agricultural produce, and high-tech items. This move comes following discussions between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and U.S. Ambassador Marc Knapper, highlighting Vietnam's focus on balancing its substantial trade surplus with the United States.

Prime Minister Chinh indicated active efforts by relevant ministries to consider tariff revisions, aimed at boosting imports of key U.S. products critical to Vietnam's needs. This is being seen as a strategic move to stave off reciprocal tariffs previously threatened by the Trump administration to address America's trade deficit.

Concurrently, Vietnam's Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien has echoed similar sentiments to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, advocating for the removal of trade barriers to foster stronger bilateral business ties. Upcoming meetings with U.S. trade and energy officials could precipitate significant trade deals, signaling a continued commitment to reducing trade imbalances and facilitating U.S. business operations in Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

