Ukrainian Forces Counter Russian Drone Offensive

The Ukrainian military announced on Friday that they successfully intercepted 16 out of 27 drones launched by Russia during an overnight assault. Meanwhile, electronic warfare countermeasures appeared to thwart an additional nine drones, which did not hit their intended targets.

The late-night drone attack resulted in injuries to seven individuals in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, as reported by Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The assault also injured a woman and sparked a fire at a hospital in the surrounding area, he conveyed through the Telegram messaging app.

This development highlights ongoing tensions and the continuous use of drone warfare amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)