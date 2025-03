Russia's military forces announced significant territorial gains in the western Kursk region, regaining control of 28 settlements following a strategic offensive last week, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

In addition, Russia's troops have seized control of the village of Novenke in Ukraine's neighboring Sumy region, marking further advancement into Ukrainian territory.

This intensified military push comes after Ukrainian forces surprisingly took about 100 settlements in Kursk during an incursion last August, prompting Russia to respond with renewed aggression to reclaim its lost territories.

