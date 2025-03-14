Former Congress MLA Survives Shooting Attack in Bilaspur
Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was injured in a shooting attack at his Bilaspur residence. The assailants fired multiple rounds, injuring Thakur and his security officer. A manhunt is underway to capture the suspects, who fled the scene. Chief Minister Sukhu has addressed the situation and security measures are being implemented.
Bamber Thakur, a former Congress MLA from Bilaspur, sustained injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at his residence on Friday. Thakur, along with his personal security officer, was injured in the incident, police confirmed.
The attack occurred while Thakur was seated in the courtyard of his government-allotted accommodation. Eyewitnesses reported that four attackers fired approximately 12 rounds before fleeing on foot towards the main market. A manhunt is currently in progress to apprehend the culprits.
In light of the attack, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that security measures are being tightened, including road barricades, with the aim of swiftly capturing those responsible. Thakur has been recommended for medical assessment at IGMC Shimla despite the option to receive treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
