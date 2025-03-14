Left Menu

Hamas and Israel: A Renewed Push Towards Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Hamas is considering releasing an American-Israeli dual national, the last known American hostage in Gaza, in exchange for resuming negotiations on a ceasefire's second phase. The release is conditional upon reopening crossings and lifting Israel's blockade, with mediators from the US, Qatar, and Egypt involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:10 IST
Hamas and Israel: A Renewed Push Towards Ceasefire and Hostage Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas announced on Friday its intention to release the last American hostage in Gaza, an American-Israeli dual national, subject to conditions being met for renewed ceasefire discussions. This move response came after a proposal from mediating parties was received to advance discussions on the agreement's second phase.

Two Hamas officials disclosed that their decision to release the American-Israeli and four other bodies is contingent on beginning talks for the ceasefire's next stage, reopening crossings, and lifting the extensive blockade Israel imposed two weeks ago.

The U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are mediating the complex negotiations, aiming to ease the blockade and secure the release of remaining hostages. Previous cross-border conflicts and Israeli military responses have exacerbated tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025