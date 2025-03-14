Hamas and Israel: A Renewed Push Towards Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Hamas announced on Friday its intention to release the last American hostage in Gaza, an American-Israeli dual national, subject to conditions being met for renewed ceasefire discussions. This move response came after a proposal from mediating parties was received to advance discussions on the agreement's second phase.

Two Hamas officials disclosed that their decision to release the American-Israeli and four other bodies is contingent on beginning talks for the ceasefire's next stage, reopening crossings, and lifting the extensive blockade Israel imposed two weeks ago.

The U.S., Qatar, and Egypt are mediating the complex negotiations, aiming to ease the blockade and secure the release of remaining hostages. Previous cross-border conflicts and Israeli military responses have exacerbated tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)