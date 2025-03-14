Germany's Bold Borrowing Move Signals New Era in European Fiscal Policy

In a pivotal political maneuver, Germany's incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz has gained the crucial backing of the Greens for his ambitious financial plan involving substantial state borrowing. This development paves the way for Germany's parliament to approve the proposal, expected to stimulate economic growth and fortify national defense.

The agreement includes a 500 billion euro fund intended for infrastructure improvements, with specific allocations for climate and economic transformation. Reaching an accord with the Greens ensures the necessary two-thirds parliamentary majority to amend borrowing rules and bolster Europe's strongest economy amid geopolitical tensions.

Merz emphasizes that the initiative is a strategic response to present global challenges, including precarious relations with the U.S. and an assertive Russia. As the plan raises significant economic optimism, evidenced by rising stock indexes and euro gains, the reform marks a significant shift in Germany's fiscal policy landscape.

