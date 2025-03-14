Left Menu

Tragic Train Hijacking: The Bloody Standoff in Balochistan

A train hijacking in Pakistan's Balochistan province has left 31 dead. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, while Pakistan accuses India and Afghanistan of backing the militants. The standoff ended with a rescue operation, but accusations continue to strain regional relations.

14-03-2025
In a harrowing incident in Pakistan's southwestern mountains, a train hijacking resulted in the tragic death of 31 individuals. The Baloch Liberation Army, a known separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. During the siege, militants detonated explosives and took passengers hostage, leading to a day-long standoff.

Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan's military spokesman, has pointed fingers at neighboring India and Afghanistan, alleging their support of the insurgents. He mentioned evidence connecting terrorism in Pakistan back to Afghanistan, with India allegedly acting as the main sponsor of these insurgent activities.

Pakistan's accusations have been met with denials from both India and Afghanistan, which label the insurgency as an internal issue for Islamabad. Despite the end of the siege and the rescue of 354 hostages, the incident continues to highlight the volatile dynamics in the mineral-rich Balochistan province.

