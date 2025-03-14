Left Menu

Syrians Seek Sanctuary Amid Sectarian Violence

As sectarian violence erupts in Syria's coastal region, many Syrians, especially from Alawite communities, seek refuge at the Russian air base. Some cautiously return home despite fears. The conflict intensifies due to attacks targeting Alawites, prompting calls for international protection to safeguard the vulnerable communities.

Updated: 14-03-2025 19:26 IST
In the wake of violent sectarian strife in Syria's coastal region, some Syrians are bravely returning to their devastated villages. Yet, a significant number remain sheltered at the Russian-operated Hmeimin air base, afraid for their safety amidst the chaos.

Thousands sought sanctuary at the air base following brutal attacks on predominantly Alawite communities. Stories of disrupted lives, such as that of Rana Boushieh, highlight the desperation and fear driving many to flee.

As the conflict escalates and homes lie in ruins, there are calls for international intervention. With former al Qaeda leader Ahmed Sharaa promising accountability, the future remains uncertain for those affected by the violence.

