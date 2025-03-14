Left Menu

Tariff Tensions Spark Economic Uncertainty in the U.S.

U.S. consumer sentiment hit a 2-1/2-year low as tariffs introduced by President Trump fueled inflation fears and economic instability. Concerns span political lines, with significant drops in sentiment and rising inflation expectations, posing challenges for the Federal Reserve and unsettling financial markets.

Updated: 14-03-2025 21:37 IST
In March, U.S. consumer sentiment fell to its lowest point in nearly 2-1/2 years due to the mounting worry that President Donald Trump's trade tariffs would elevate prices and destabilize the economy.

Both Republican and Democrat consumers expressed uncertainty about economic policies, pointing to the fluctuating trade measures as a major cause for concern. This anxiety mirrors sentiments in business circles, creating broader apprehension about future economic expansion.

With rising inflation forecasts, last seen at these levels in 1993, the Federal Reserve faces a complex challenge in directing monetary policy, all amid a volatile stock market and Trump's unpredictable tariff tactics.

