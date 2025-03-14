Student Protests at Columbia Trigger Visa Revocations
Immigration officials announced the arrest of Leqaa Kordia and revocation of Ranjani Srinivasan's visa, participants in Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. Kordia, a Palestinian, was detained for overstaying her visa, which was ended for lack of attendance. Srinivasan, labeled a terrorism advocate, chose self-deportation.
In a crackdown on student activities, immigration officials have detained a second participant involved in Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and revoked another's visa, they announced on Friday.
Leqaa Kordia, identified as a Palestinian from the West Bank, was arrested for overstaying her student visa, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Kordia's visa had been revoked in January 2022 for a failure to attend classes, officials said. Previously, she was arrested for her role in protests at Columbia in April 2024.
In a similar action, the Trump administration nullified the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student, on March 5 for allegedly advocating violence and terrorism. Srinivasan chose self-deportation following the revocation. The crackdown follows Mahmoud Khalil's arrest, a Palestinian activist who aided in organizing the student protests and now faces deportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Challenges Thai Deportation of Uyghurs to China
Thailand’s Deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China Violates Human Rights Laws, Says Volker Türk
UPDATE 1-Thailand should be commended for Uyghur deportation, deputy PM says
Security Alert Issued in Thailand Following Uyghur Deportation
Security Alert Issued After Uyghur Deportation