Left Menu

Student Protests at Columbia Trigger Visa Revocations

Immigration officials announced the arrest of Leqaa Kordia and revocation of Ranjani Srinivasan's visa, participants in Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. Kordia, a Palestinian, was detained for overstaying her visa, which was ended for lack of attendance. Srinivasan, labeled a terrorism advocate, chose self-deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:14 IST
Student Protests at Columbia Trigger Visa Revocations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crackdown on student activities, immigration officials have detained a second participant involved in Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and revoked another's visa, they announced on Friday.

Leqaa Kordia, identified as a Palestinian from the West Bank, was arrested for overstaying her student visa, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Kordia's visa had been revoked in January 2022 for a failure to attend classes, officials said. Previously, she was arrested for her role in protests at Columbia in April 2024.

In a similar action, the Trump administration nullified the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student, on March 5 for allegedly advocating violence and terrorism. Srinivasan chose self-deportation following the revocation. The crackdown follows Mahmoud Khalil's arrest, a Palestinian activist who aided in organizing the student protests and now faces deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025