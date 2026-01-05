Left Menu

Triumph of Humanity: Sunali Khatun's Journey from Deportation to New Motherhood

Sunali Khatun, a migrant worker from West Bengal, gave birth to a baby boy after being repatriated from Bangladesh following a Supreme Court order. She was arrested on false suspicions of nationality, deported, and later returned to India. Her story highlights significant human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampurhat | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sunali Khatun, a migrant worker from West Bengal's Birbhum, has become a symbol of resilience after giving birth to a baby boy on Monday at Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Her return to India followed a Supreme Court order subsequent to her deportation to Bangladesh on wrongful grounds.

Sunali was arrested by Delhi Police last year on charges of being a Bangladeshi national. She and her family were sent to Bangladesh and held in a correctional facility. A Supreme Court directive enabled her return at an advanced stage of pregnancy, accompanied by her minor son.

The TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, condemned the actions of the authorities, labeling them as a 'shocking abuse of power.' Banerjee praised Sunali's courage and called the birth of her child a 'triumph of humanity.'

