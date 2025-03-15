Mumbai Police Crack Down on Prostitution Racket

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating out of a hotel in the Powai area, rescuing four struggling female actors in the process, officials reported on Friday.

Informed by a tip-off, authorities at the Powai police station laid a strategic trap to apprehend those involved. Shyam Sunder Arora was arrested for his role in coercing women into the flesh trade, according to police sources.

One of the rescued individuals has held roles in Hindi television serials. Charges have been filed against Arora and his aide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with ongoing investigations as reported by local police.

