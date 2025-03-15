Mumbai Police Crack Down on Prostitution Racket
Mumbai police dismantled a prostitution racket, rescuing four struggling female actors in Powai. Acting on a tip-off, they arrested Shyam Sunder Arora, who was involved in the illicit trade. One victim had appeared in Hindi TV serials. Charges were filed under BNS and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket operating out of a hotel in the Powai area, rescuing four struggling female actors in the process, officials reported on Friday.
Informed by a tip-off, authorities at the Powai police station laid a strategic trap to apprehend those involved. Shyam Sunder Arora was arrested for his role in coercing women into the flesh trade, according to police sources.
One of the rescued individuals has held roles in Hindi television serials. Charges have been filed against Arora and his aide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with ongoing investigations as reported by local police.
