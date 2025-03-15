Serbia's Capital Braces for Monumental Student-Led Protests

Serbia is on the brink of monumental protests as thousands of demonstrators, primarily students, make their way to the capital, Belgrade. The massive rally is a response to government corruption allegations following the tragic collapse of a Novi Sad railway station last year, which claimed 15 lives.

On Friday, scores of protesters gathered in Belgrade, accentuated by the roar of motorcycles and the blare of car horns. Throngs of students and supporters laid out a symbolic red carpet in anticipation of the protest march, marking the biggest civil unrest Serbia has seen in decades.

President Aleksandar Vucic, facing one of the most significant challenges in his 12-year rule, urged security forces to maintain peace while warning troublemakers would be detained. Meanwhile, the government faces pressure as prosecutors take action against individuals connected to the disaster, and calls for accountability grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)