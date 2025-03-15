Left Menu

Serbia's Capital Braces for Monumental Student-Led Protests

Thousands of students and citizens are mobilizing in Belgrade for significant anti-government protests, sparked by a deadly railway station collapse in Novi Sad. With allegations of corruption against President Vucic, this uprising constitutes the largest demonstration in decades. Authorities and protesters alike prepare for potential clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 00:11 IST
Serbia's Capital Braces for Monumental Student-Led Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbia is on the brink of monumental protests as thousands of demonstrators, primarily students, make their way to the capital, Belgrade. The massive rally is a response to government corruption allegations following the tragic collapse of a Novi Sad railway station last year, which claimed 15 lives.

On Friday, scores of protesters gathered in Belgrade, accentuated by the roar of motorcycles and the blare of car horns. Throngs of students and supporters laid out a symbolic red carpet in anticipation of the protest march, marking the biggest civil unrest Serbia has seen in decades.

President Aleksandar Vucic, facing one of the most significant challenges in his 12-year rule, urged security forces to maintain peace while warning troublemakers would be detained. Meanwhile, the government faces pressure as prosecutors take action against individuals connected to the disaster, and calls for accountability grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025