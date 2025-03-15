Senate Passes HALT Fentanyl Act Amid Controversy

The U.S. Senate on Friday gave its final approval to a new legislation aimed at increasing prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers. This bipartisan move is an attempt by both parties to demonstrate action in combating the spread of the lethal drug.

The bill sailed through the Senate with an 84-16 vote, with opposition only from Democrats. It highlights a commitment to curbing fentanyl distribution, especially after recent elections spotlighted the issue. The HALT Fentanyl Act, a priority for Senate Majority Leader John Thune under Republican control, aims to include all fentanyl analogs under the DEA's Schedule 1 drugs. This builds upon a temporary classification set to expire soon.

While law enforcement backs the measure, critics argue it mirrors flawed policies of the past, diverting focus from addiction treatment. Senator Ed Markey voiced concerns that the bill supports punitive approaches rather than solutions rooted in addiction recovery.

