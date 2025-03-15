Left Menu

Columbia University Under Fire: Immigration Raids and Student Detentions Amid Protests

The US Justice Department is investigating Columbia University for allegedly harboring illegal aliens linked to pro-Palestinian demonstrations. This has led to student detentions, revoked visas, and federal funding cuts under the Trump administration's intensified deportation campaign. Amidst the crackdown, tensions and legal battles continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University is under scrutiny as the US Justice Department investigates allegations of harboring illegal aliens on its campus. This investigation follows pro-Palestinian demonstrations, igniting a broader crackdown on foreign nationals deemed a security threat by the Trump administration.

Searches of Columbia residences by Homeland Security revealed no arrests but led to developments regarding individuals connected to the protests. Ranjani Srinivasan, a doctoral student from India, opted to return home after visa revocation. Meanwhile, Palestinian woman Leqaa Kordia was arrested for overstaying her visa.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche states these actions align with efforts to combat antisemitism, though Columbia faces federal funding cuts and increased pressure. Amidst the legal turmoil, tensions rise, with further visa revocations anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

